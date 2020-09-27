Report: West Ham United interested in Mohamed Simakan

West Ham United are interested in signing Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that West Ham are making checks on the 20-year-old central defender, with manager David Moyes looking for a new central defender.





French club Strasbourg value the 20-year-old at £20 million, according to the report in the British tabloid.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Simakan has played four times in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg so far this season.

During the 2019-19 campaign, the Frenchman made 17 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Simakan is a promising and talented young central defender who is progressing well at Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old is one for the future, and it could take him a while to settle into life at West Ham, especially as he would have no pre-season with the London club.

What the Hammers need now is a defender who can make an immediate impact and who is established and has a lot of experience.

West Ham narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season and could be involved in the battle for survival again this campaign.