Report: West Ham United interested in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are interested in signing Ross Barkley from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham manager David Moyes has a ‘long-standing interest’ in the 26-year-old attacking midfielder.

The report has added that Moyes is keen on the 26-year-old he managed when he was at Everton.

Disappointing Chelsea spell

Barkley started his professional club football career at Everton and did well during his time at the Toffees.

The England international attacking midfielder – who earns £100,000 per week as salary, according to Spotac – joined Chelsea from the Toffees in January 2018.

Much was expected of Barkley when he moved to Stamford Bridge, but the Englishman has failed to take his game to the next level and is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

According to WhoScored, Barkley has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, providing three assists in the process.

The Englishman has also played 71 minutes in the Champions League, and has scored two goals in three FA Cup ties and one in one EFL Cup games, according to WhoScored.

Barkley is a very good and dynamic midfielder, and having worked with Moyes at Everton, he would be a good signing for West Ham this summer.