Report: West Ham United interested in Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague

According to The Daily Star, West Ham United are interested in signing Moussa Wague from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are worried that Jeremy Ngakia could leave the club on a free this summer and have identified Wague as a player who could replace him, according to the report.

The Hammers reportedly wanted to sign the 21-year-old right-back in the January transfer window before he made the loan move to Nice in France.

The Daily Star has claimed that West Ham have asked about the youngster again, with Barcelona open to sending the Senegal international either on loan or selling him for the right price in the summer transfer window.

Stats

Wague played 90 minutes in La Liga and made two appearances in the Champions League for Barcelona this season before he went out on loan to Nice in January, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, the right-back made two starts and three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Nice during his loan spell, providing two assists in the process.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 27 points from 29 matches, level on points with third-from-bottom Bournemouth, and are in real danger of getting relegation to the Championship.