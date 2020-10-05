Report: West Ham United hopeful of signing Ryan Manning

According to The Mirror (print edition, page 42, October 5, 2020), West Ham United are hopeful of signing Ryan Manning from Queens Park Rangers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham manager David Moyes regularly kept tabs on the left-back last season.





The report has added that the Premier League club are hopeful that they can secure the services of the 24-year-old – who can also operate as a midfielder – from Championship side QPR for £5 million.

Ryan Manning Stats

Manning has been on the books of QPR since 2015 and is one of the better players in the Championship.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old made 41 appearances in the Championship for QPR last season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Good signing for West Ham United?

For the reported transfer fee of £5 million, Manning would be a good signing for West Ham.

The 24-year-old does not have any experience of playing in the Premier League, but at the age of 24, he will be determined to step up, and he could do well in the top flight of English football if given guidance and afforded patience.

West Ham have started to do well in the Premier League, and will hope to build on their wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City after the international break.