Report: West Ham United have rejected an opening bid from Manchester United for Issa Diop

According to TF1 (via GFFN), West Ham United have knocked back Manchester United’s opening bid for French centre-back Issa Diop.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 17, 2019
The Red Devils have submitted a £45 million bid including a player in part exchange for the services of the 22-year-old, but West Ham intend to hold on to their man.
However, Diop wants to join the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen if they will return with an improved bid as it is believed the Hammers won’t let him go for anything below £60 million.
The France youth international arrived from Toulouse for £22 million last summer, and he hit the ground running at the London Stadium, featuring in 38 games across all competitions at the end of the campaign.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a centre-back this summer, but the club have been priced out of a move for top targets like Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt.
The Norwegian believes Diop can be an affordable but quality option instead, and after ex-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho praised West Ham for signing him after his side’s 1-0 loss at the London Stadium last September, United believe the youngster is a huge talent worth investing in.