Report: West Ham United could accept Chinese club’s £22 million take-it-or-leave-it bid for want-away Marko Arnautovic

According to football.london’s West Ham United correspondent, the club have received a take-it-or-leave-it offer of £22 million from an unnamed Chinese club for want-away striker Marko Arnautovic.
The Hammers have reportedly set a £40 million asking price for the Austrian international after he handed in a second transfer request, but it seems they will accept the latest offer as they are keen to get the former Stoke City star out of the club
West Ham have received a take it or leave it offer from China of £22m for Marko Arnautovic. Bad deal but I’m told they are likely to accept it to get the Austrian out of the club. #WHUFC
— Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) July 4, 2019
West Ham have already knocked back an offer of £19.7 million from the Chinese Super League club – believed to be Shanghai SIPG who also bid in January when Arnautovic first asked to leave – but manager Manuel Pellegrini is definitely not keen to hold on to the player against his wishes, and both parties could go their separate ways this summer.
CSL duo Shanghai and Guangzhou Evergrande were keen on the 30-year-old six months ago, and he did try to engineer an exit at the time.
However, the London Stadium outfit refused to let him go half-way through the season, and he signed a new four-year deal few weeks later.
A move to the Far East could see him pocket £200,000-a-week – double his current wages – and it seems Arnautovic is ready to force an exit.