Report: West Ham United considered a move for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia during the summer window

According to The Athletic, West Ham United considered a move for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia during the summer window.
The Hammers went about bolstering their squad as they targeted a top-seven finish for the season, and they were keen to land a creative midfielder.
Five players were eventually added to the first-team over the transfer window, with midfielder Pablo Fornals arriving from Villareal.
The 23-year-old playmaker is yet to score or assist in 10 Premier League games this term, and while he still no doubt has the potential to turn out good in the long-run, manager Manuel Pellegrini could be left wishing he landed Buendia instead.
The 22-year-old has provided four assists in 11 league games for Norwich, putting in a man-of-the-match performance and assisting twice during his side’s famous 3-2 win against Manchester City.
Having helped the Canaries to promotion with eight goals and 12 assists last term, it was only normal for Buendia to have caught the eyes of West Ham and co.
While Norwich are now struggling, the Spaniard continues to remain a creative force, and only Kevin de Bruyne (40) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (40) has created more chances than he has (28).
No West Ham player has created up to 20 chances, and given their recent struggles, they could do with a player in the mould of Buendia upfront.