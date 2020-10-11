Report: West Ham United close to agreeing £30 million deal for Said Benrahma, personal terms agreed

According to Sky Sport, West Ham United and Brentford are in advanced talks over a deal that could potentially be worth in the region of £30 million for Said Benrahma.

Hammers manager David Moyes wants the Algerian as he looks to bolster his attack ahead of the EFL transfer deadline (October 16), and it appears that a deal is close.





Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claims Benrahma has agreed personal terms with West Ham for a five-year contract after they chose him as a replacement for Felipe Anderson.

Saïd #Benrahma has agreed personal terms with #WestHam for 5-year contract. #Hammers have chosen the algerian winger as replacement of Felipe Anderson. Now West Ham are working to finalize the deal with #Brentford (ask €30M). #transfers #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 10, 2020

The Brazilian has joined Porto on a season-long loan and the Hammers are looking to bring in another attacker in the Algerian.

They have signed only Czech Republic international right-back Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague so far this window, and will now look to strengthen another department.

West Ham have been linked with Benrahma all summer, and the Bees are ready to part ways with him for the right price.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 25-year-old after he ended last season with 17 goals and nine assists in 46 Championship games as Brentford reached the finals of the play-offs.

The Algerian scored twice to dump Fulham out of the League Cup in a 3-0 victory earlier this month, and West Ham could do with such a lethal finisher in the final third if they are to impress in 2020-21 and going forward.