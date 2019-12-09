Report: West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini given two games to save his job

According to The Sun, West Ham United have given manager Manuel Pellegrini two games to save his job – starting with tonight’s clash with Arsenal.
The Hammers have won just once in their last nine Premier League games, losing six, and only a point – and two places – stands between them and the relegation zone.
West Ham travel to Southampton next Saturday after the Gunners game, and failing to convince and pick up good results in both games could see Pellegrini get sacked.
With the Hammers’ clash after the two games – against Liverpool – earlier scheduled for December 21st now postponed because of the Reds’ Club World Cup schedule, the board sees it as a natural chance to bring in another manager and give him time to settle in and work with the squad.
There are 12 days between the game against Southampton and their next game – against Crystal Palace – and while it’s a huge chance for the players to get much-needed rest, it could prove to be bad news for Pellegrini.
Arsenal and Southampton are both going through a rough patch themselves, and it’s a great and perfect opportunity for West Ham to strike and pick up very feasible six points that could help get them back on track.