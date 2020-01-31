Report: West Ham United are trying to sign Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, West Ham United are trying to sign Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague before tonight’s transfer deadline.
Boss David Moyes wants to boost his defence, and is looking for quality competition for Pablo Zabaleta with Ryan Fredericks out injured after sustaining a hamstring injury against Gillingham.
Wague, 21, has featured in just one La Liga game this term as he is way down the pecking order at Camp Nou, and a move to where he can play regularly will appeal to him.
The Senegal international caught the eyes of the La Liga giants at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he became the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history when he scored against Japan, and he could come do a fine job at West Ham.
The Hammers need to retain their top-flight status at the end of the season after finding themselves in 17th place after 24 league games.
Wague’s attacking abilities can come handy at the London Stadium, and his crosses should help improve West Ham’s goalscoring chances.
Leicester City were linked with a loan move for the former K.A.S Eupen man earlier in the window, and it will be interesting to see if he will leave Barcelona in the coming hours and where he will be off to.