Report: West Ham United are keen on Fernando Llorente as Manuel Pellegrini wants one more striker

According to Daily Star, West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign one more striker after landing Frenchman Sebastian Haller for £45 million, and has identified Fernando Llorente as a target.
The 34-year-old is a free agent after his £100,000-a-week Tottenham Hotspur contract expired on June 30.
The former Juventus hitman scored 13 goals in 66 games for Spurs during his two-season stay, and would help keep Haller on his toes if snapped up.
Llorente brings a lot of experience and quality to the table and can help West Ham’s club-record signing improve and get better.
The Hammers need all the firepower they can lay their hands on this summer as they look to reach Europe at the end of next season, and the former Tottenham striker can be a welcome addition.
Llorente costs nothing and will be open to receiving lower than the wages he was paid at North London.
West Ham aren’t the only side keen on the World Cup winner, though, with Fiorentina and clubs in Spain interested, while Spurs are also considering re-signing him.
Pellegrini will hope Haller hits the ground running at the London Stadium next season, but adding another quality attacker to the squad will only get the best of the Frenchman who will be looking to constantly prove himself.