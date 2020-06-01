Report: West Ham United are first EPL side to train at home stadium as David Moyes tries to replicate behind-closed-doors conditions

According to Sportsmail, West Ham United have become the first English Premier League side to train at their home stadium as manager David Moyes tries to replicate behind-closed-doors conditions ahead of Project Restart.

Other top-flight sides are said to be preparing to emulate the concept in the coming days with league action expected to return on June 17.

The Hammers played a match that lasted around 60 minutes between the first-team squad in their full kit on Saturday at the London Stadium, and Moyes is hoping it will adequately prepare them for the tough task ahead.

Bundesliga teams have found out that home advantage doesn’t exist in an empty stadium, and Premier League teams are about to experience it.

West Ham are 16th in the top-flight table with nine games remaining, but only a superior goal difference separates them from 18th-placed Bournemouth, while two points stand between them and 19th-placed Aston Villa – who have a game in hand.

The Hammers host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Burnley, Watford and Villa at the London Stadium, and face trips to Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Manchester United in their remaining fixtures.

They will hope to pick up all nine points when they come up against the three teams below them in the table, while three or four more draws will be enough to guarantee them their top-flight status.