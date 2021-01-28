Report: West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion want Bordeaux striker Josh Maja

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion have been in contact over the possibility of signing Bordeaux striker Josh Maja before the end of the January transfer window.

Sportslens View





Hammers boss David Moyes knows the 22-year-old from his time at Sunderland, and it appears that he is eyeing a reunion.

With Sebastien Haller gone, the London Stadium outfit are looking to bring in a replacement and have been linked with a couple of names.

Maja has two goals in 17 league appearances for Bordeaux this term after ending last season with six goals and two assists in 21 league games.

The Nigerian international is under contract with Les Girondins until June 2023 and they are willing to sell him this month given their need for cash, but whether he is still rated £10 million remains to be seen.

Maja bagged 15 League One goals in 24 appearances for Sunderland in the first half of 2018-19 before leaving for the French top-flight, and that form attracted Tottenham Hotspur.

The club’s former Head of Football Operations and Director of Football Richard Hill was seen telling Donald Stewart in Netflix’s ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ season 2 that Spurs had watched the striker up to nine times ahead of a potential move.

While the north Londoners opted not to go after Maja’s signature, both West Ham and West Brom could offer him a Premier League lifeline.

Sam Allardyce’s side are struggling in front of goals and will need the services of a quality finisher this month in order to boost their survival chances.

A return to England could be appealing to the former Black Cats star, but he could prefer to join the Hammers – who are currently Champions League hopefuls – ahead of a side praying for a miracle in order to remain in the Premier League next season.