Report: West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion keen on Junior Caicara

According to The Sun, West Ham United are looking to pip newly-promoted side West Bromwich Albion to the signature of Basaksehir right-back Junior Caicara.

The Brazilian helped the Turkish side win the Super Lig title last term, registering four assists in 33 league games, and he has also attracted Russian giants Zenit St.Petersburg.





However, Caicara wants to play in the English Premier League, and Hammers manager David Moyes reckons he could be an upgrade on Ryan Fredericks and Ben Johnson.

The 31-year-old is available for just £3 million, and is seen as a cheap and quality option.

However, West Brom boss Slaven Bilic stands in the way of his former side as he looks to strengthen his squad following promotion.

West Ham lost both Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia at the end of the campaign, and they need a quality replacement.

Caicara brings quality and experience to the table, and his versatility could also come handy at the London Stadium as he can also operate in midfield in a more attacking role on the right.

The Hammers need to make the right additions to their squad this summer after battling relegation throughout last term, and shrewd quality signings like the Brazilian could help them finish in the top 10 next term.