Report: West Ham United and Manchester City watching Whyteleafe FC midfielder Courtney Clarke

According to Daily Telegraph, West Ham United are interested in Whyteleafe FC midfielder Courtney Clarke and have sent scouts to run the rule over the non-league teenager.

Manchester City’s scouts have also watched the 17-year-old in action, and the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Millwall and Charlton have also monitored him.





Despite his age, Clarke has been playing regular senior football in the Isthmian League.

While the eighth tier of the football pyramid can never be compared to the top-flight, the teenager’s quality continues to attract teams across the Football League.

West Ham are looking for cheap players this summer as the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a huge blow on their finances, and they could be looking to make a move for the youngster.

Clarke has been compared to a young Patrick Vieira with his box-to-box performances, and he could be linking up with the Hammers under-23s should they pip City and co. to his signature.

The likes of Jamie Vardy have proven that players can make the step up from the lower divisions outside the Football League to the top-flight, and Clarke could be the next to achieve such a huge feat.