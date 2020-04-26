Report: West Ham United and Leicester City keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to The Sun, English Premier League duo West Ham United and Leicester City are both keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and are hoping to secure his signature this summer.
The Colombia international has been in fine form for Steven Gerrard’s side this term, scoring 29 goals across all competitions, and he is wanted in the English top-flight.
Hammers boss David Moyes wants to strengthen his striking department, with his frontman Sebastian Haller yet to fully convince since his arrival at the London Stadium last summer.
Rangers have slapped £20 million on Morelos’ head, but the economic values of footballers are expected to take a huge hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and West Ham and Leicester will be able to land him for much less if the Light Blues decide to cash in on him.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers knows the 23-year-old well from his days at Celtic, and he wants him to come help provide quality cover and competition for Jamie Vardy.
Morelos has spent three seasons at Ibrox and is expected to move on this summer having dropped several hints this season.
Despite his disciplinary shortcomings, the Colombian hitman isn’t short of suitors, and Leicester and West Ham will definitely have stiff competition to face in the race for his signature.