Report: West Ham United and Everton want Brandon Aveiro

West Ham United and Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Brandon Aveiro from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been reported that Palace have told the 19-year-old that he can leave this summer.





Everton and Sporting Lisbon have held talks over a potential deal from the teenager, but West Ham are leading the race, according to the report.

It has been added that Aveiro is now training with West Ham, but interest from Everton and Sporting is still there.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace are ready to let go of the Portuguese forward, but the London club want some of a sell-on clause included in any deal.

One for the future

Aveiro has yet to make his debut for the Palace first team, and the 19-year-old forward is one for the future.

The teenager is likely to be part of the youth side for any club who sign him now, but in the next two or three years, he could develop and progress enough to play for the senior side.

West Ham or Everton would be making a good investment if they are able to sign Aveiro this summer.