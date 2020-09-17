Report: West Ham United and Aston Villa linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose

According to le10sport, West Ham United and Aston Villa want Tottenham Hotspur left-center Danny Rose this summer, with the England international left-back set to leave the North London club in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old, who hasn’t been given a squad number for the season, is no longer in boss Jose Mourinho’s plans and has already played his last game for the club after he fell out with the Portuguese in January.





Rose spent the second-half of last season on loan at Newcastle United as a result, and while he has been linked with a move to Serie A outfit Genoa, Villa and West Ham are keen to hand him a Premier League lifeline.

The Hammers want a left-back as manager David Moyes is looking for an upgrade on both Aaron Cresswell and Authur Masuaku, and the Spurs star could bring that to the London Stadium on a short-term basis.

Villa also want to strengthen that position and have been linked with Brentford’s Rico Henry, but the Championship outfit aren’t keen on selling one of their best players and it would take a lot of cash to force their hands.

Rose brings experience to the table, and manager Dean Smith could do with such a player in his dressing room and on the pitch as the Midlands outfit look to hold on to their top-flight status this term and going forward.