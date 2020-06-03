Report: West Ham United and Aston Villa eye Said Benrahma

According to Foot Mercato, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Said Benrahma from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

The report in the French news outlet has also credited Chelsea and Leicester City with interest in the Algeria international, who can play as a winger or as a forward.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Benrahma has made 30 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Brentford so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

All of his starts so far this campaign have been as a left-winger, according to WhoScored, who have also noted that the Algerian scored 10 goals and provided 14 assists in 38 Championship matches last season.

Leaving Brentford

Brentford are fourth in the Championship table at the moment and are aiming to clinch a playoff spot when the season resumes this month.

If the Bees are able to win promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then there is a very good chance that Benrahma will not leave the club.

However, if Brentford do get promoted, then it is hard to see how the Bees can hold onto the 24-year-old Algeria international winger, given his quality and progress in recent years.