Report: West Ham United agree deal with Brentford for Leeds United target Said Benrahma

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United have agreed a £30 million deal (including add-ons) with Brentford for the services of attacker Said Benrahma.

The 25-year-old is currently with North African giants Algeria on international duty, and a medical is scheduled for Wednesday once he returns.





Benrahma has also been linked with Leeds United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, but it’s the Hammers that have met Brentford’s valuation, and he is expected to be at the London Stadium club in the coming days.

Personal terms still need to be finalised, but that isn’t expected to be an issue as he clearly wants to play in the Premier League after missing out on promotion with the Bees last term.

Benrahma has scored 19 goals since the start of 2019-20, weighing in with nine assists, and his finishing prowess will definitely come handy in the West Ham attack.

David Moyes’ side sold Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion and have loaned Felipe Anderson to Porto, and are keen to bolster their attack as a result with the addition of the Algerian.

The Hammers signed right-back Vladimír Coufal from Slavia Prague during the international summer transfer window, and are now set to land Benrahma ahead of Friday’s EFL transfer deadline.

