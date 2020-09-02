Report: West Ham United accept West Brom Albion’s bid for Grady Diangana

According to The Daily Telegraph, West Ham United have accepted a £12 million bid from West Bromwich Albion for the services of Grady Diangana, and are now hopeful of concluding a deal before their Premier League opener against Leicester City.

The 22-year-old was at the Hawthorns on loan last season, weighing in with eight goals and six assists to help them seal a return to the English top-flight.





Diangana impressed West Brom manager Slaven Bilic who has known him from his time at West Ham, and a permanent reunion is now on the cards.

The Baggies’ initial £12 million bid could rise significantly with add-ons, and the Hammers academy graduate will be keen to prove himself in the English top-flight after showing flashes of his talent under erstwhile boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Diangana made 21 appearances for Pellegrini’s team last term, with the majority of them coming off the bench, and he was loaned out in order for his development to continue.

While West Ham manager David Moyes wants to strengthen his attack ahead of the new season and has been linked with former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, Diangana is clearly not in his plans and he will now look to put the fees from his imminent sale into good use in the transfer market.