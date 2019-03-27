Report: West Ham told to improve their bid to sign Duvan Zapata

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness), West Ham United have been told to improve their offer to sign Duvan Zapata.
The former Napoli striker joined Atalanta on a two-season loan deal in July 2018 with an option to purchase. He has been in terrific form this season, scoring 17 Serie A goals, and 22 overall in all competitions for the club. Only Krzysztof Piatek, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella have scored more than him.
West Ham showed interest in signing him during the January transfer window, and even submitted an offer in the region of €30 million (£26 million), which was rejected immediately.
Atalanta, however, would be willing to do business should the Hammers up their bid in the north of €45 million (£38-39 million).
West Ham will be looking to sign a striker in the summer transfer window. Andy Carroll will be a free agent in the summer, and he won’t be offered a new deal.
Likewise, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic’s future is far from being secured at the London stadium. While the Hammers could make another move for Zapata in the summer, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to pay such a high transfer fee for the Colombian international.