Report: West Ham target Joao Felix would cost £105m

West Ham United may have missed the chance to sign Joao Felix from Benfica.
During the summer transfer window, the Hammers were reportedly in talks to sign Felix from Benfica, and were close to signing him.
According to reports from ESPN, West Ham sent a delegation to Portugal to snap up the signing of Felix, who is seen as one of the best young talents in his country.
His signing would have been a major coup for them. However, it seems they have missed the chance, and they will have to pay a hell lot of money if they want to sign him in the future.
According to reports from The Mirror, Benfica are ready to offer him a new deal with a massive £105million get-out clause. The youngster is equally willing to agree to the deal.
His current deal still has four years yet to run but it seems West Ham will have to look for options elsewhere. It is highly unlikely they will be able to pay anywhere close to his release clause, no matter how talented he is.