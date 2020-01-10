Report: West Ham submit offer for Gabriel Barbosa

West Ham United are looking to bolster their forward line in the January transfer window, and latest reports from Fcinternews.it suggest that the Hammers have made an offer to Inter Milan to sign Gabriel Barbosa.
The report claims that the Hammers have made a bid to sign the Brazilian forward. They want to sign him on an 18-month loan deal, with an option to make it permanent for €20 million (£17m).
However, the Serie A leaders are looking to offload the striker directly in the January transfer window. They have turned down the bid for the 23-year-old.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 12:42) have reported that the bid was made before Christmas, and that the deal is now off the table.
Good form
Barbosa was in sparkling form for Brazilian club Flamengo during his loan spell, where he scored 34 goals in 43 matches.
The Hammers signed Sebastien Haller during the summer transfer window for a club-record fee but the French striker hasn’t done enough to justify his hefty price-tag.
He has scored six goals and provided one assist in the Premier League thus far. Gabigol is considering options in England and in Europe, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham make any further bid for him this month.