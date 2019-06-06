Report: West Ham submit bid for Alexis Claude-Maurice

According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham have submitted a £10million bid to sign Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice this summer.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 campaign in Ligue 2, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances.
The French U-20 international is expecting to play at a higher level after Lorient finished sixth in Ligue 2. As a result, they were unable to earn promotion to the French top-flight.
He is a highly rated young talent and West Ham have wasted no time in making a formal move for him.
The Hammers probably have seen great potential in the young attacker, and have made a bold move by bidding an eight-figure fee for him.
He is a versatile young attacker who likes to drift in from the left flank. He is always looking to score goals and has an eye for killer passes.
Claude-Maurice has the potential to play at a higher level and a move to the Premier League could be too tempting for him to refuse.