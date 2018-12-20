Report: West Ham striker Andy Carroll wanted by Galatasaray

Turkish club Galatasaray are confident of signing Andy Carroll from West Ham United in the January transfer window.
According to reports from Turkish media outlet Fanatik, Gala have almost reached an agreement to sign the former Liverpool striker, who is one of the high earners at the London club.
The 29-year-old injury prone striker is edging towards joining the Turkish giants after both clubs held positive negotiations ahead of the transfer window which is re-opening in January.
Carroll has recently returned to the squad after spending a long spell on the sidelines through injury. He has made three substitute appearance for the club, and hasn’t made a Premier League start this season.
With his contract expiring in the summer, it makes a lot of sense for the Hammers to get rid of the forward. It is not clear whether Gala want to sign him on loan or permanently, but whatever it is, he will free up a lot of the club’s wage budget, and will make room for new additions.