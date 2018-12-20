Report: West Ham set to bid for Gary Medel

West Ham are in the hunt to sign Chilean international Gary Medel.
Sky Sports reported yesterday that Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his squad in January, and the Chilean is keen to bring Medel to the London club.
The 31-year-old is currently playing for Turkish giants Besiktas, but he would love to return to the Premier League.
According to reports from Turkish media outlet Milliyet, the Hammers are looking to make a concrete move for sign the Chilean international, who has made 114 appearances for his country.
The report claims that West Ham are planning to make a £5m offer to sign the player, and that talks will take place in the coming days.
Besiktas are looking to raise money, and would likely sell Medel if West Ham meet their valuation.
Medel is a vastly experienced defensive midfielder who can also play in central defence. He played just one season in the Premier League with Cardiff, and a return to England cannot be completely ruled out.
Given his experience, quality, and the price tag, Medel could be a smart signing for the Hammers.