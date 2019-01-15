Report: West Ham reject bid for Pedro Obiang

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 15:41 pm), West Ham have turned down a bid in the region of €10m from Fiorentina for midfielder Pedro Obiang.
The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season of which he started in nine of them. He was heavily linked with a move to Fiorentina, but the Hammers have pulled the plug on the deal.
Calciomercato reported yesterday that Obiang was close to joining Fiorentina after agreeing a contract with the Italian side. However, Sky Sports are now reporting that they have rejected a bid from the Serie A giants, and will only sell him if they are able to secure a replacement.
Obiang, who joined the club in 2015, has been in and out of the side under Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean has preferred a midfield partnership of Mark Noble and Declan Rice which has kept Obiang out of the side.
Calciomercato claim that Fiorentina are working hard to secure a deal for him, but it seems the Hammers are reluctant to lose an important squad player who has a contract at the club till 2022.