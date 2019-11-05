Report: West Ham register interest in signing Birger Meling

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham United are one of the many clubs in Europe interested in signing Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling.
The Hammers are going through a rough patch in the Premier League despite making a solid start. They have gone five games without a win in the league, and Manuel Pellegrini is already thinking about bolstering the squad in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Irons are interested in the Norway international who has just over a year left on his contract with the title-holders.
The Hammers are well-stocked on the left-hand side and it is baffling that they want Meling in January. Aaron Cresswell signed a new contract earlier this season, while Arthur Masuaku has been in good form as well.
Certainly, left-back is not an area the Chilean should be looking to bolster immediately. Nevertheless, Meling is a very good player and would improve the side.
The 24-year-old has provided 23 assists in 160 games as a left-back and has represented his country 10 times. He is a versatile player, but West Ham should look to invest in other areas.