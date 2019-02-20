Report: West Ham receive double injury boost ahead of Fulham clash

Ahead of West Ham’s Premier League clash against Fulham on Friday night, the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Manuel Lanzini and Samir Nasri could feature.
The two players have been out with knee and calf injuries respectively, but Pellegrini has confirmed that they have returned to training.
Pellegrini has hinted in his pre-match press conference that both Nasri and Lanzini could be included on the squad list for their upcoming Premier League clash.
West Ham are going through a dip in form at the moment, having failed to win their last five games in all competitions. The Hammers have managed back-to-back draws in the league, and they will be looking to bounce back with a win.
Pellegrini has Marko Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson, Javier Hernandez, Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio, Lucas Perez and Grady Diangana available for selection, and the Hammers boss will have a lot of options to chose from.
The Chilean has welcomed the news and praised Lanzini who is coming back after a long injury.
“For this game, we have the squad which was playing most of the games and for this week I think we will have the squad list [on Thursday] and maybe Lanzini and Nasri can be included on the squad list,” Pellegrini said to Football London.
“[It was] Not only today, they worked the complete week. We will talk [Thursday] with the medical staff and then we will decide.
“Manu [Lanzini] is coming back from a long injury so we are going to decide the best way for him to return to the team, starting from the beginning or coming on after some minutes.
“He is a player who gives you different things, he is very technical player, he is a fast player. If you review the last part of the last season at West Ham, Marko Arnautovic had a good performance but most of the goals also involved Manu Lanzini making good assists and good plays.”