Report: West Ham ready to reignite their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey

According to reports from The Chronicle, West Ham are ready to reignite their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey during the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old was on West Ham’s transfer wishlist during the January transfer window, but the Magpies weren’t keen on selling him at that time.
However, Newcastle’s stance could change after Shelvey has slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park. It has been reported that an offer in the region of £20m is on the table for the former Liverpool midfielder.
If the club indeed decide to cash in on him, Rafael Benitez will be seeking assurances that the money gets reinvested in the squad.
Newcastle are aiming to bring in fresh blood in the midfield areas, and chances are high that Shelvey could be offloaded.
Shelvey has made eight Premier League starts this season, and another five appearances have come from the bench. He has struggled to win back regular places despite an injury to in-form youngster Sean Longstaff.
The club need to take a big decision in the summer. Newcastle must take the £20m offer from the Hammers if they return again for Shelvey in the summer.