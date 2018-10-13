Report: West Ham ready to offload Josh Cullen permanently

According to Claret & Hugh, West Ham would be willing to offload Josh Cullen to Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal.
The report claims that the Londoners are ready to discuss terms with the League One outfit ahead of the January window. Cullen joined Charlton in the summer transfer window on a season long loan, and The Addicks boss Lee Bowyer is keen to sign him up permanently.
Cullen is a home grown talent at West Ham and the Hammers fans may not like the idea of selling him permanently to another London club.
He was part of the squad during the club’s pre-season and probably Manuel Pellegrini felt that he is not up to the standard that he is looking for.
Cullen, who has spent loan spells at Bradford City, made just nine appearances for West Ham since making his senior debut in 2015.
He has played six games for Charlton and has been a regular for the side. Needless to say, he would find game time hard to come by under Pellegrini and moving on is probably the solution for all parties involved.