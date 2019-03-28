Report: West Ham ready to offer Maxi Gomez £80k-per-week deal

Maxi Gomez has been one of the star players for Celta Vigo this season, and West Ham are serious in landing him during the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Mirror (28 March, page 56), the Hammers have stepped up their interest in Gomez. They are hoping to lure him with a lucrative £80k-per-week deal.
The Uruguayan international has been linked with a move to the London stadium for a while now, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can finally sign him in the summer.
He has made a huge impact for the struggling Celta side, netting nine goals in the current campaign. Celta are unwilling to sell him for anything less than his £43 million release clause, but West Ham can sign him at half the price if the La Liga side are relegated.
The report claims that the Hammers have identified him as a potential successor for Marko Arnautovic who could leave the club in the summer.
West Ham are not alone in the race for Gomez, though, with The Sun reporting that London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are also in the hunt for his signature.
Spurs would be looking to sign a solid back-up striker for Harry Kane, and Gomez would be a superb addition for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.