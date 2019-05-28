Report: West Ham ready to bid £25m for Andre Gomes

After seeing their opening £18m bid rejected for Andre Gomes, West Ham have reportedly decided to make another offer for the Barcelona midfielder.
According to reports from Claret & Hugh, the Hammers are ready to pay £25m for the midfielder who played the 2018-19 season for Everton on loan.
Barcelona would be willing to sell him for £30m, but West Ham feel that their next offer could get the job done. The Hammers are ready to up their offer for the 29-cap Portuguese international who enjoyed a decent campaign for the Toffees last season.
Gomes would be a cracking signing for the Hammers. He is a naturally gifted midfielder and would add significant depth and quality to the side.
Pellegrini will be looking to bolster his central midfield this summer and Gomes would be a superb addition to the squad.
With Pedro Obiang’s future uncertain, while the likes of Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez not proving to be reliable options, the Chilean is keen to add depth in that area.
Gomes would not only fit into the system but he will command a starting role alongside Declan Rice in the middle of the park.