Report: West Ham need to pay £10m for Neil Etheridge

According to reports from Football Insider, West Ham will need to pay in the region of £10m to sign Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the summer transfer window.
The 29-year-old enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign for the Bluebirds. He came behind Hammers stopper Lukasz Fabianski in terms of the number of saves made in the Premier League this season.
Recently, Wales Online reported that West Ham are eager to sign the Cardiff City stopper following the Welsh side’s relegation into the Championship.
The Hammers are set to lose Adrian this summer, and are looking to sign a new goalkeeper. And the latest report suggests that they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to secure his services. However, Cardiff are not keen to let him go.
Etheridge has proven that he is Premier League quality and he could be a decent addition to the squad. However, doubts remain whether he will get enough opportunities should he move to the London Stadium in the summer.
Fabianski has arguably been West Ham’s best player over the past campaign and although he is 34 now, he still is good enough to be the first choice keeper at the club.