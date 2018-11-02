Report: West Ham made offer for Wolves target Franck Kessie

With AC Milan struggling to establish themselves as a dominant force in Serie A, let alone on the European stage, these days they struggle to keep hold of their star players.
That might be the case with Franck Kessie who arrived at San Siro from Atalanta in 2017. The Ivory Coast international, who has 24 caps for his country, has been one of the best midfielders in the Italian league, but his future has come under speculation.
Last month, Italian media Calciomercato reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to lure Kessie away from San Siro. The Molineux outfit have reportedly offered Milan a mouth-watering £36 million deal to prise him away.
Now, Tuttomercatoweb are reporting that Wolves are joined by West Ham in the race to sign the midfield dynamite. The Hammers are in search of a powerful midfielder and Kessie would fit in nicely in Manuel Pellegrini’s plans.
The report adds that Milan have already received a fee in the region of £31 million from the Hammers, although the Rossoneri value him much higher. There is also interest from the Chinese Super but the young midfielder undoubtedly wants to stay in Europe to progress in his career.
As it stands, West Ham and Wolves could be in a tug of war for Kessie during the January transfer window.