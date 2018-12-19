Report: West Ham made contact to sign Gabriel Barbosa

According to reports from Gianluca di Marzio, West Ham are in pole position to sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Hammers have contacted Inter Milan over the signing of the 22-year-old striker. Talks are underway between the two clubs, and discussions seem to be ‘intense’.
Barbosa joined Inter in 2016 for a transfer fee to be worth £25 million. He struggled during his time at Inter, but has found his mojo back upon returning to Santos on loan. He has scored 18 goals in 35 games (one in the Copa Libertadores) for the Brazilian side.
Inter Milan Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has said that it will be hard for the striker to force his way into the Serie A side once he returns to the club from his loan spell.
Ausilio said as quoted by Sky Sports: “Gabriel will return to Inter after he has finished his loan. The next six months we will have no room for him. We are happy with him and will find the best solution.”
There have been interest from Crystal Palace and Everton as well, but it seems that West Ham are leading the race now, and the Hammers are very serious about landing him in January.