Report: West Ham leading the race to sign Danny Drinkwater

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham United are leading the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater before the window closes.
The report claims that the Hammers are looking to sign the 28-year-old on loan in January.
The Hammers are expected to face strong competition from other rival clubs, as Fulham, Burnley and Bournemouth are also considering a move for the former Leicester City midfielder.
Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2017 for £35million but has struggled to make an impression under Maurizio Sarri.
He is yet to play a single Premier League game this season, and is likely to leave the club this month.
While Chelsea would want any potential suitors to take him on a permanent deal, it is more likely they will have to offload him on loan.
Drinkwater is a very good player, and he would be a superb addition for both the Hammers and Cottagers. His move at Chelsea may not have worked in his favour, but he still remains a quality Premier League player.
It remains to be seen whether West Ham or Fulham can seal a loan move for him before Thursday’s deadline.