Report: West Ham join the race to sign Newcastle target Josh Maja

According to reports from Teamtalk, West Ham United have joined the race to sign Sunderland’s highly-rated young striker Josh Maja in the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old has been in outstanding form this season, but he has recently rejected a £6,000-per-week deal offered by the club, and can quit Jack Ross’s side for nothing at the end of the season.
Maja scored his 16th goal of the season in Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe at the weekend. His impressive form has caught the attention of several heavyweight clubs.
Newcastle United have looked at the possibility of a deal, while Celtic and Rangers are also keen on him.
The Scottish Sun reported that Sunderland are also looking keen to do business within the next 10 days and will accept a fee for the player.
However, they want any potential buyer to include a season-long lease-back clause, that is they want the player back on loan.
Maja is a terrific young talent but he must move to a club where he will get regular games. He would be a decent signing for both the Hammers and Magpies in January.