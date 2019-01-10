Report: West Ham join the race to sign Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson

According to reports from the Daily Mail (transfer live blog, 10:14 am), West Ham United are showing keen interest in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.
The 26-year-old has been in a superb form for Bournemouth this season, having scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Premier League.
The England international has been tracked by Premier League giants Chelsea, but it seems that the Hammers have also lined him up as a potential option.
In fact, the Hammers have made him their number one target, should they sell Marko Arnautovic.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, an unnamed Chinese Super League club is pressing to sign Arnautovic this window, although the club are reluctant to sell him in January.
The 29-year-old has been in good form and is a fan favourite, but West Ham fear that the Austrian’s head could be turned by the huge wages that are being offered.
The Hammers will do everything to keep hold of their star man, and therefore, Arnautovic leaving the club in January looks unlikely. However, Wilson would still be a smart signing for them.