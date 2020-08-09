Report: West Ham join Juventus in the race to sign Monchu

West Ham are showing keen interest in signing Barcelona youngster Monchu in the summer transfer window, according to reports from The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 64, August 9, 2020).

Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in signing the highly-rated young midfielder.





The interest in the 20-year-old is high, but it seems Moyes is keen to sign the 20-year-old as well.

Juventus already have had a bid in the region of £18m (that could rise to further £8m) rejected by Barcelona.

The Catalan giants want the youngster to agree to a new four-year deal at the La Liga club.

Several La Liga clubs – Valencia, Real Betis and Real Sociedad – are also interested in the youngster. Interestingly, Barcelona are willing to send him out on loan, but under certain conditions.

The report claims that any potential club will have to strike a permanent deal of £36m for the player. They want his wages to be paid in full and an option to make the deal permanent.

Monchu, who made his debut for the first-team on Saturday in the Champions League, has been compared to Barcelona legend Xavi.

Barcelona rate the youngster highly. However, West Ham will have to commit to spending £36 million to sign him next summer.