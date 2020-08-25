Report: West Ham join Everton and Aston Villa in the race to sign Weston McKennie

West Ham have joined the race to sign Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie, according to reports from 90 mins.

Premier League rivals Southampton have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, but the Saints are yet to lodge a formal bid for the player.





The report claims that the Hammers are looking to steal a march on their rivals to sign the youngster, but they are likely to face strong competition for his signature.

The likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in the hunt to bring the midfielder to the Premier League this summer.

He has been excellent for Schalke, and the Bundesliga club could look to ease some of their financial concerns by offloading him. He is now heading for the exit door at the Veltins-Arena.

West Ham are keeping a close eye on the player’s situation. The midfielder has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

McKennie believes it is now the right time to leave Schalke. He could be available for £22.5 million.

Everton are also looking to bolster their midfield region this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti’s side make any formal bid for him.

Likewise, Aston Villa are once again being linked with a host of players, but Dean Smith has other key transfer targets in mind.