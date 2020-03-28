Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: West Ham interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

According to reports from Voetbal, West Ham United are looking to sign Liverpool-owned goalkeeper Loris Karius in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool signed Karius from Mainz 05 in 2016 for a fee of £4.75 million on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old joined Turkish club Besiktas on a two-year loan deal in 2018, and he will be returning to Liverpool this summer.

The German goalkeeper’s form has dipped at Besiktas and he has made a series of errors in recent months. Now the Turkish club have decided not to make his loan deal permanent.

They have an option to sign him permanently for just £7.25million, but they are not planning to trigger the clause

The report claims the Hammers could sign Karius for just £4.5m this summer, making him a relatively low-risk purchase for David Moyes.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski, Darren Randolph, Roberto and David Martin in their ranks but Moyes is looking to sign a solid goalkeeper.

The Hammers are also interested in signing Jose Sa. The £13 million-rated Olympiacos goalkeeper is apparently angling for a move.

West Ham could face competition for Karius, with German media outlet Sport1 reporting that Hertha Berlin are serious about signing him.

