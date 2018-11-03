Report: West Ham interested in signing Gervinho

West Ham suffered a big blow last month after Andriy Yarmolenko suffered a major Achilles injury that will keep him out for at least six months. He will need to regain match sharpness, and the Hammers fans can safely assume that his season is more or less over.
With big money signing Felipe Anderson struggling to make an impact, Manuel Pellegrini probably feels the need to bolster the attacking department in the January transfer window.
In recent weeks, the Hammers have been linked with Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy, and now Gervinho has become the latest player to be linked with the club.
According to reports from Calciomercato, West Ham are interested in signing the Parma winger in January, but the Italian club are not willing to offload him.
The Ivory Coast winger, who has 80 caps for his country, returned to Serie A in the summer transfer window after a two-year spell with Hebei China Fortune. He has scored three goals in six games this season, and looks to be in good form.
Gervinho can add an extra spark out wide in Yarmolenko’s absence, and will allow Anderson to play in his favoured no 10 role. However, with Parma reluctant to sell, Pellegrini may have to look for options elsewhere.