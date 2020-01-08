Report: West Ham interested in signing Everton target Steven Nzonzi

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham United are interested in signing Steven Nzonzi in the January transfer window.
The defensive midfielder, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, is currently plying his trade in Turley with Galatasaray, on loan from AS Roma.
The report claims that the Hammers could face competition from Premier League rivals Everton for his signature.
The 31-year-old, who joined Roma for a fee in the region of £27 million from Sevilla, is expected to be back at his parent club having recently been suspended for disciplinary reasons.
French outfit Lyon are also interested in signing the midfielder.
Good signing for Everton and West Ham
Nzonzi is a vastly experienced midfielder and he would be a good addition for both the clubs. Jack Wilshere has struggled with injuries, while David Moyes will need a midfield enforcer to ease the load on Declan Rice, Mark Noble and Carlos Sanchez.
Carlo Ancelotti could look to bolster his midfield options in January or in the summer. The French midfielder could fill the void left by Idrissa Gueye, and he would be an upgrade on Morgan Schneiderlin, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies.