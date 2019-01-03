Report: West Ham in talks to sign Gabriel Barbosa

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his strike department in January, and Brazilian international Gabriel Barbosa could be one of the new arrivals at the London club.
Last month, Gianluca di Marzio reported that West Ham are in pole position to sign the Brazilian striker who will be allowed to leave the club on loan.
According to reports from Sky Italia, Hammers have contacted Inter Milan over the signing of the 22-year-old striker, and that, talks are underway.
The report claims that the Hammers have contacted the player’s agent, and that a deal could take place. The deal will largely depend on whether Gabigol gets work permit to play in the UK.
The Brazilian, who has rediscovered his form for Santos whilst on loan, and where he scored 18 goals in 35 games (one in the Copa Libertadores) for the Brazilian side, is keen to play in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace and Everton were also linked with a move before, but it seems that West Ham are very serious about securing a deal for the in-form striker.