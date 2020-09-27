Report: West Ham hope to sign Antonio Rudiger on loan

West Ham United are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and the Hammers have now earmarked Antonio Rudiger as a potential option.

According to reports from The Sun, the Hammers are hoping to sign the Chelsea defender on loan this summer.





The 27-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or as a right-back, is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season, and Chelsea could look to offload him.

David Moyes is desperate to bolster his defence this summer. The Hammers made three attempts to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley, but they failed to meet the valuation set by the Clarets.

The report claims that West Ham also made an attempt to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal and Chris Smalling from Manchester United on loans, but they failed in their attempt to lure them to the London Stadium.

Chelsea may prefer to sell Rudiger, who is on a £100k-per-week wage package at the Hammers.

The Germany centre-back is worried about his role in Frank Lampard’s side and may need a move ahead of the Euro next year.

Chelsea have been very active in the summer transfer window, spending over £200m on new players, and Lampard may need to offload some of his players to balance the books.