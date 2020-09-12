Report: West Ham have opened negotiations to sign Solly March

West Ham are reportedly looking to sign Solly March from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, but are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals.

It has been a tough transfer window for David Moyes. The Hammers board have faced a backlash from players and fans for selling homegrown talent Grady Diangana and has found difficulty in luring their targets to the London stadium.





The Hammes missed out on Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace, and have given up on their chase to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley despite submitting two tempting bids.

According to reports from 90 mins, the Hammers have now turned their attention towards signing March from Premier League rivals Brighton, and have opened negotiations with the Seagulls over a transfer.

Since making his debut in 2011, March has established himself as an important player for Brighton, making more than 200 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old midfielder became an important player towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and it seems his performances have earned him plenty of interest from Premier League rival clubs including Everton, Newcastle, and Wolves.

However, the Hammers have moved quickly and have taken the initiative by initiating negotiations with the Seagulls.

Everton are also mentioned as an interested party but whether the Toffees would be willing to sign him remains to be seen, especially after bolstering their midfield by adding Allan and Doucoure from Napoli and Watford respectively.