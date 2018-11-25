Report: West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic wanted by Manchester United

According to report from The Mirror, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic in the January transfer window.
The 29-year-old joined the Hammers in a big money move from Stoke City in 2017. After some early struggles, he regained his scoring form last season under David Moyes, who converted him into a striker.
He finished the season with 11 goals and six assists. This season he has started impressively as well, managing five goals and one assist in 11 games.
However, West Ham fans are concerned about the future of their star striker. Recently, Arnautovic’s brother and agent Danijel spoke to Gianluca Di Marzio where he stated that the Austria international is ready to play for a Champions League club.
The Mirror reported that Manchester United have earmarked Arnautovic as a potential option, with Mourinho even willing to fork out at least £50million for his signature.
While he is a key player for the Hammers, the potential transfer fee is almost twice the amount the Hammers paid for him. The transfer fee is highly tempting for a player who will turn 30 next April.
Mourinho worked with Arnautovic at former club Inter Milan, and a potential reunion could be on the cards. Arnautovic is open to a move to Old Trafford in January, but whether the Hammers would be willing to part ways with their key player in the middle of the season remains to be seen.