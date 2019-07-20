Report: West Ham eye move to sign Erick Pulgar

According to reports from Canal de Futbol, West Ham are showing keen interest in signing Bologna midfielder Erick Pulgar in the summer transfer window.
The 17 times capped Chilean is a defensive midfielder who has been playing for the Serie A outfit since 2015. He has made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.
The report claims that Pulgar is apparently seen as a replacement for Declan Rice.
While Rice is unlikely to leave the Hammers anytime soon, West Ham would be wise to make a move for him.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 campaign, and at the moment he is playing with loads of confidence.
West Ham do need to bolster their midfield this summer. Pulgar is a quality player and is an affordable target. Thus, the Hammers can sign him at a bargain fee if they can properly negotiate a deal.
Most importantly with Mark Noble ageing, Pedro Obiang being linked with a move away, and Jack Wilshere still injury prone, the Hammers boss should look to bring his compatriot to the London club.